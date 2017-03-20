Wal-Mart Greeter Stabbed at Corsicana Store: Police

Police say the man seen in these surveillance photos stabbed a Wal-Mart greeter at the Corsicana location Monday afternoon.

Police are investigating after a man was stabbed inside a Corsicana Wal-Mart Monday afternoon.

The assault happened at about 12:30 p.m. the Wal-Mart located in the 3800 block of State Highway 31.

Sources tell NBC 5 that a man walked into the store, stabbed the store greeter with an unknown object, then out the door.

Corsicana police apprehended the accused attacker a short time later.

The victim was transported to Navarro Regional Hospital. Police say he is in good condition and is expected to be released shortly. His identity was not provided by police.

The suspect's identity has not been released.