On Friday volunteers revealed a check for more than $72,000 to be donated to the late Detective Jerry Walker’s family.

More than $72,000 is on the way to helping the family of a fallen police officer.

On Friday morning volunteers at the Little Elm Police Department revealed the grand total of $72,081.68 that would go to the children of Detective Jerry Walker.

Walker is the Little Elm officer who was shot and killed during a standoff in January.

In the days following his death – the first officer death in the small town's history – community members organized several fundraisers to help his family.

This money comes from a combination of T-shirt sales and restaurant sales from a fundraiser at the local Chick-Fil-A.

The organization that lead the fundraiser is made up mostly of family members of police officers from Mansfield, Burleson and Fort Worth.

Walker's family was not present at the check presentation. Little Elm Police Chief Rodney Harrison said they are continuing to grieve through the difficult loss.