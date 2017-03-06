Vehicle Plunges off Bridge in Southlake: Police | NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
logo_dfw_2x

Vehicle Plunges off Bridge in Southlake: Police

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Soutlake Dept. of Public Safety

    Southlake police and firefighters are responding to reports of a vehicle that went over a bridge Monday afternoon.

    The crash happened on State Highway 114 (also known as Northwest Parkway) at Kimball Avenue at about 1 p.m.

    Kimball Ave. is closed in both directions at this time.

    At least one person has been injured and transported to a hospital.

    Check back and refresh this page for the latest update. As this story is developing, elements may change.

    Published 34 minutes ago | Updated 16 minutes ago

    Get the latest from NBC DFW anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices