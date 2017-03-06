Vehicle Plunges off Bridge in Southlake: Police

Southlake police and firefighters are responding to reports of a vehicle that went over a bridge Monday afternoon.
The crash happened on State Highway 114 (also known as Northwest Parkway) at Kimball Avenue at about 1 p.m.
Kimball Ave. is closed in both directions at this time.
At least one person has been injured and transported to a hospital.
Published 34 minutes ago | Updated 16 minutes ago