Vehicle Plunges off Bridge in Southlake: Police

Southlake police and firefighters are responding to reports of a vehicle that went over a bridge Monday afternoon.

The crash happened on State Highway 114 (also known as Northwest Parkway) at Kimball Avenue at about 1 p.m.

Kimball Ave. is closed in both directions at this time.

At least one person has been injured and transported to a hospital.

