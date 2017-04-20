Beyond Belief: The Meaning Behind the Melodies of Gospel Music

This week on NBC 5 we continue to take a close look at religion with our series "Beyond Belief: Faith in Texas."

The gift of song and the ministry of music is woven through out different faith's in North Texas. Some of our country's most notable hymns are rooted in gospel music.

Singers in Dallas ISD's Booker T. Washington Performing Arts High school's Gospel Choir say the music and the lyrics hold a special meaning.

"I feel like I’m telling a story," said Lucki Peterson. "I’m letting my Creator use me the way that He wants the story to be told," she said.

The choir's director, Nathan Myers, began blending melodies at church and his elementary school.

"I didn't start out as a singer," said Myers. "I started out as a choir director when I was 7-years-old," he said. A year later he began singing and directing in front of crowds. "The essence of gospel music, is the Gospel, and that is rooted in the death, burial, and resurrection of Jesus Christ. Its spiritual and it penetrates the soul," he said.

Booker T. Washington's Gospel Choir performs on stages throughout North Texas.