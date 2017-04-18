65-Year-Old Man Dies in Fire at Dallas Home | NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
65-Year-Old Man Dies in Fire at Dallas Home

    Authorities said a 65-year-old man died from injuries sustained in a fire at a home in Dallas Tuesday morning.

    (Published 43 minutes ago)

    Dallas firefighters said they responded to a call about a fire to the one-story brick home in the 6900 block of Redstart Lane at about 3 a.m.

    Authorities said they pulled the man through the home's window and transported him to a hospital while paramedics performed CPR. He was pronounced dead shortly after.

    Firefighters said a woman, who managed to escape to safety, was given oxygen outside the home.

    Investigators believe the fire may have originated in a room at the front of the home, but the exact cause remains undetermined, said Evans.

    The couple's dog was also found deceased inside the home.

    No further details have been released.

    Published 2 hours ago | Updated 39 minutes ago
