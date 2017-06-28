Arlington Teen Fugitive Wanted in Murder, Attack

A 17-year-old man described as a “violent fugitive” is wanted for a murder in Mansfield and an attack in Arlington, according to law enforcement sources.

Taymor Travon McIntyre, a rapper from Arlington, was arrested in the murder of 21-year-old Ethan Walker during a home invasion-robbery in Mansfield nearly a year ago.

A judge allowed McIntyre, who was 16 at the time and considered a juvenile, to be released under house arrest.

McIntyre cut off his ankle monitor in March and fled.

A profanity-laced message on McIntyre’s Twitter account the same day read, “(Expletive) dis house arrest (expletive) … They gn hav 2 catch me.”

"Everyone should be afraid. Everyone who's in the area should be afraid of him,” said Roberta Walker, the mother of his alleged murder victim.

Walker, an attorney, said she opposed McIntyre’s release because she feared he was a danger to the community.

McIntyre also is a suspect in the violent robbery of a 65-year-old man in Arlington’s Craven Park just last month.

"Oh, I'll never forget, I'll never forget his face,” said victim Skip Pepe. "He looks like an all-American high school kid."

Pepe, a retired bank manager, said he identified McIntyre for detectives in a photo lineup a few days ago.

In an interview with NBC 5, Pepe also said McIntyre was the teen who attacked him.

“Oh yeah,” Pepe said when shown McIntyre’s photo. "That's the one who pulled the gun on me and beat me."

Pepe said he was walking through the park when the young man approached him from behind.

"The whole time he had his arm extended and holding the gun sideways like that, saying, ‘Give me your wallet,’” he remembered.

Pepe fractured three ribs, suffered a brain injury, and numerous cuts and scrapes.

He said he was struck at how young and clean-cut McIntyre looked.

"Looks can be very, very deceiving,” Pepe said. “And he's very deceiving."

The Fort Worth Star-Telegram reported McIntyre also is a suspect in a murder in San Antonio but gave no details.

A San Antonio police spokeswoman told NBC 5 McIntyre was not wanted by the department.

NBC 5's Hannah Everman contributed to this report.