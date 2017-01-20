A group of protesters is marching in Dallas following the inauguration of President Donald Trump on Friday.

About 100 protesters began marching from Dealey Plaza after 7 p.m. and have remained peaceful.

Earlier, a separate protest march moved from Lake Cliff Park in North Oak Cliff, through the Bishops Arts District area to West Jefferson Boulevard, and then back to Lake Cliff Park.

Dallas police reported five arrests from the Oak Cliff rally and march, and further information was not immediately available.

A third rally was planned for the plaza outside Dallas City Hall Friday evening.

