'Affluenza Teen' Appeal Denied by Texas Supreme Court

FILE - In this Feb. 19, 2016, file photo, Ethan Couch is led by sheriff deputies after a juvenile court hearing in Fort Worth, Texas. Lawyers for Couch, who used an "affluenza" defense in a 2013 fatal drunken-driving wreck, filed a motion Friday, March, 17, 2017, with the Texas Supreme Court in an effort to secure his release from jail. They argue that a judge had no authority to sentence Couch to nearly two years in jail after his case was moved from juvenile to adult court.

Ethan Couch, the teenager who lawyers argued the 'affluenza' defense , will not be leaving jail after the Texas Supreme Court denied his appeal.

Thursday, the state's highest court denied to hear his appeal that his lawyers filed in March.

Couch's lawyers argued that a judge had no authority to sentence Couch after his case was moved from juvenile to adult court.

Couch was given ten years probation in a 2013 crash that killed four people. He later violated his probation from that crash.

An expert called by the defense used the term 'affluenza' during sentencing saying Couch was coddled into a sense of irresponsibility.

Couch's mother, Tonya, was charged with hindering the apprehension of a felon and money laundering for fleeing to Mexico with her son.