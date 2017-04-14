'Affluenza Teen' Appeal Denied by Texas Supreme Court

Ethan Couch, the teenager who lawyers argued the 'affluenza' defense , will not be leaving jail after the Texas Supreme Court denied his appeal.
Thursday, the state's highest court denied to hear his appeal that his lawyers filed in March.
Couch's lawyers argued that a judge had no authority to sentence Couch after his case was moved from juvenile to adult court.
Couch was given ten years probation in a 2013 crash that killed four people. He later violated his probation from that crash.
An expert called by the defense used the term 'affluenza' during sentencing saying Couch was coddled into a sense of irresponsibility.
Couch's mother, Tonya, was charged with hindering the apprehension of a felon and money laundering for fleeing to Mexico with her son.