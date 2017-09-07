Rain or shine, our weather forecast gets delivered to your in-box everyday.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced on Thursday the Commission to Rebuild Texas to help displaced families and communities rebuild after Hurricane Harvey.

In a news conference from the state capitol Thursday, Abbott announced that John Sharp, Texas A&M University chancellor, would lead the commission.

"This storm and the devastation deserves a Texas-sized response, and Texas is up to the challenge," Abbot said. "We've been challenged before...We will triumph over tragedy."



The federal response to Hurricane Harvey's devastation in Texas has made a major impact on the Federal Emergency Management Agency's relief fund, with NBC News reporting the agency will run out of money by Friday, Sept. 8 -- just two days before Hurricane Irma is expected to hit Florida as a major Category 4 storm.



Thousands of Harvey evacuees remain sheltered across the state, with about 4,000 people sheltered inside the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center in Dallas as of Sept. 4.