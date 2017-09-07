Rain or shine, our weather forecast gets delivered to your in-box everyday.
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced on Thursday the Commission to Rebuild Texas to help displaced families and communities rebuild after Hurricane Harvey.
In a news conference from the state capitol Thursday, Abbott announced that John Sharp, Texas A&M University chancellor, would lead the commission.
"This storm and the devastation deserves a Texas-sized response, and Texas is up to the challenge," Abbot said. "We've been challenged before...We will triumph over tragedy."
The federal response to Hurricane Harvey's devastation in Texas has made a major impact on the Federal Emergency Management Agency's relief fund, with NBC News reporting the agency will run out of money by Friday, Sept. 8 -- just two days before Hurricane Irma is expected to hit Florida as a major Category 4 storm.
Thousands of Harvey evacuees remain sheltered across the state, with about 4,000 people sheltered inside the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center in Dallas as of Sept. 4.
Published 2 hours ago | Updated 20 minutes ago
NBC 5 and Kroger are teaming up to get help with the relief effort for the damage caused by Hurricane Harvey. Visit your neighborhood Kroger and make a monetary donation to the American Red Cross at Kroger's check-out registers. All of the money will go to the Red Cross Disaster Relief. The American Red Cross is working around the clock to help those in need by providing food, shelter and emotional support for the people whose lives have been disrupted. Visit RedCross.org or call 1-800-RED-CROSS for more information on the relief efforts.
Other ways to help the victims of Hurricane/TS Harvey:
DONATE MONEY
The Salvation Army is also accepting financial donations. Salvation Army 1-800-SAL-ARMY (725-2769) HelpSalvArmy.org
DONATE BLOOD
Carter BloodCare will send blood donations to its partners affected by Hurricane Harvey. 1-877-571-1000. Text DONATE4LIFE to 444-999
HELP PETS
SPCA of Texas is expecting 300 cats and dogs to come to North Texas. The agendy is asking for donations of cat litter, litter boxes, towels, blankets, treats, toys and newspaper. Donations can be dropped off at the following two locations: SPCA of Texas Jan Rees-Jones Animal Care Center at 2400 Lone Star Drive in Dallas and the SPCA of Texas at 8411 Stacy Road in McKinney. Monetary donations can be made online at SPCA.org/gift