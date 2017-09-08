Live video from Texas Sky Ranger will appear in the player above. From time to time the signal may go black -- this is normal and the video should return soon.

The westbound lanes of Interstate 20 in southwest Arlington are expected to be closed into rush hour due to a crash and fuel spill, officials say.

A live view from a Texas Department of Transportation camera shows an extensive back-up at the I-20, Loop 820 split in Fort Worth.

Drivers along westbound I-20 are being detoured at Bowman Springs Road, west of Green Oaks.

At about 3 p.m., NBC 5 learned the highway was expected to be closed for about two more hours.

Further details about the crash, including any injuries, are not yet known.



As this story is developing, elements may change.