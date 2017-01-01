19-Year-Old Man Dies, Others Wounded in Dallas Shooting

Police say they need the public's help identifying the person who killed 19-year-old Christian Dawson (inset) and wounded others in a shooting in Dallas Sunday morning.

Dallas police responded to a shooting call in the 9200 blook of Skillman Street and found the victim — Christian Dawson — with a gunshot wound.

Dawsom was transported to a nearby hospital where he died from his injuries.

Other patrons were also injured and sought treatment for injuries that were not life threatening.

Anyone with information about this incident was asked to call Dallas police at 214-671-3682 or 214-671-3632.