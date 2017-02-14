Children’s Health Hospital is hosting their “Will You Be My Match” donor drive from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Children’s Health is set to host their “Will You Be My Match” donor drive in two locations Tuesday.

The organization will host events from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. at two locations:

Children’s Health Specialty Center

Dallas Lobby

2350 North Stemmons Freeway

Hospital Concierge

7601 Preston Road

Donors must be between the ages of 18 and 44 years old. To register, all it takes is a cheek swab.

Bone marrow donors must be genetically aligned and ethnically similar to their recipients.

The Dallas Cowboys will also host their “Be a Star… Save a Life” donor drive from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at The Star in Frisco.

Only 2 percent of Americans are registered donors.