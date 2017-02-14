'Will You Be My Match' Bone Marrow Donor Drive at Children's Health | NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
NBC_OTS_DFW

'Will You Be My Match' Bone Marrow Donor Drive at Children's Health

By Courtney Gilmore

    Children’s Health is set to host their “Will You Be My Match” donor drive in two locations Tuesday.

    The organization will host events from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. at two locations:

    • Children’s Health Specialty Center
      Dallas Lobby
      2350 North Stemmons Freeway
    • Children’s Medical Center Plano
      Hospital Concierge
      7601 Preston Road

    Donors must be between the ages of 18 and 44 years old. To register, all it takes is a cheek swab.

    Bone marrow donors must be genetically aligned and ethnically similar to their recipients.

    The Dallas Cowboys will also host their “Be a Star… Save a Life” donor drive from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at The Star in Frisco.

    Only 2 percent of Americans are registered donors.

    Published 2 hours ago | Updated 31 minutes ago

