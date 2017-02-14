Children’s Health is set to host their “Will You Be My Match” donor drive in two locations Tuesday.
The organization will host events from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. at two locations:
- Children’s Health Specialty Center
Dallas Lobby
2350 North Stemmons Freeway
- Children’s Medical Center Plano
Hospital Concierge
7601 Preston Road
Donors must be between the ages of 18 and 44 years old. To register, all it takes is a cheek swab.
Bone marrow donors must be genetically aligned and ethnically similar to their recipients.
The Dallas Cowboys will also host their “Be a Star… Save a Life” donor drive from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at The Star in Frisco.
Only 2 percent of Americans are registered donors.
Published 2 hours ago | Updated 31 minutes ago