The Cedar Hill Independent School District is holding a health forum Wednesday, April 19, to provide an update on the mumps outbreak in the district.

So far this year 33 cases of mumps have been reported in Dallas County, 27 of those at Cedar Hill High School.

The forum will include a panel of physicians and health experts representing Dallas County Health and Human Services and is open to parents, teachers, students or any other member of the community. It'll take place at Hawkins Hall inside Cedar Hill High School from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

During the event attendees will be able to submit written questions to the panel, the district said.

Texas health officials say the state is experiencing its highest incidence of mumps in more than 20 years, including cases possibly linked to the popular spring break destination of South Padre Island. The Texas Department of State Health Services said Wednesday that Texas has had 221 cases of mumps so far this year, the largest total since there were 234 cases in 1994.

The Cedar Hill event is free and no registration is required.