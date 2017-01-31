Dallas County Schools plans to quickly cut up to 100 jobs after interim-CFO Alan King says the beleaguered bus contractor is $42 million behind budget projections.

King said Tuesday during a meeting with the board that the agency's revenue was overstated by a significant amount. King said while he doesn't have a full picture of the problems, the accounting is in bad shape.

Rick Sorrels, superintendent of Dallas County Schools, said staff reductions and other efforts would be undertaken to restructure the agency's finances.

Additionally, DCS's controversial stop-arm program, which is designed to record and ticket drivers who bypass the stop arms on school buses, has failed to meet revenue expectations and is $20 million behind projections.

After insisting the stop-arm program would pay for itself four years ago, DCS said Tuesday parts of the program will need to be discontinued and that 50 of the layoffs will come from those changes.

Officials have not said where the other job cuts will come from.

Investigative Dallas School Bus Drivers Fired After NBC 5 Investigation

NBC 5 Investigates began looking into DCS in 2016 after learning hundreds of bus drivers were recorded on cameras running red lights or stop arms of other buses. NBC 5 Investigates also learned DCS bus drivers had twice as many crashes in 2015-16 compared to the year before, that drivers received more than 4,100 complaints and had a dismal on-time record.

DCS serves as the bus contractor for the Aledo, Carrollton/Farmers Branch, Cedar Hill, Coppell, DeSoto, Dallas, Highland Park, Irving, Lancaster, Richardson, Weatherford and White Settlement independent school districts.

Investigative DCS Uninvites Bus Safety Expert After He Compliments NBC 5

In a statement Tuesday, State Sen. Don Huffines, R-Dallas, said:

"Taxpayers deserve answers, which is why I am calling for an in-depth, independent financial audit of Dallas County Schools. With such extreme fiscal mismanagement by Dallas County Schools, it's time that we start to consider whether this rogue and unnecessary bureaucracy has commited crimes against taxpayers. Oversight over Dallas County Schools is virtually non-existent, which will make this audit a challenge. That's all the more reason we need to get to the bottom of what seems to be fraud perpetrated against the taxpaying citizens of Dallas County."