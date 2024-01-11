Your stunning sunrise and sunset photos 2024

NBC 5 viewers have been sharing their photos of spectacular sunrises and sunsets over North Texas.

24 photos
1/24
Ivan Freire
Most amazing sunset over Grand Prairie neighborhood lake.
Best regards,Ivan Freire Sent from AT&T Yahoo Mail on Android
2/24
Ryan Smith
Backyard
3/24
Robert Stover
My Grandson Aidan Burks took the sunset photo out is back door in
Springtown New Years Eve.
4/24
Ivan Freire
Hi NBC5,
Another beautiful winter sunset over our community lake.  
Have a great weekend.
Ivan Freire Sent from AT&T Yahoo Mail on Android
5/24
Ivan Freire
Hi NBC5,
Another beautiful winter sunset over our community lake.  
Have a great weekend.
Ivan Freire Sent from AT&T Yahoo Mail on Android
6/24
Ivan Freire
Most amazing sunset over Grand Prairie neighborhood lake.
Best regards,Ivan Freire Sent from AT&T Yahoo Mail on Android
7/24
Lois Lehman
Photographer:  Lois Lehman
 Title:  Sunrise at Caddo Lake Location:   Uncertain, TX
8/24
Ivan Freire
Most amazing sunset over Grand Prairie neighborhood lake.
Best regards,Ivan Freire Sent from AT&T Yahoo Mail on Android
9/24
Carol Balestreri
Rockwall Tx
10/24
James Clement
Caught this driving home tonight. Cropped the hood of my Mini Cooper out. Second one was after sun disappeared below the horizon and the clouds were
still catching its rays.
11/24
James Clement
Caught this driving home tonight. Cropped the hood of my Mini Cooper out. Second one was after sun disappeared below the horizon and the clouds were
still catching its rays.
12/24
Michelle Lea
What a way to end 2023 with a boat cruise out of Snoopy’s Pier on 12-19-2023. Most beautiful thing I’ve ever seen. Michelle Lea, CESSWI
Stormwater Inspector
City of Grand Prairie, Texas
300 W. Main St. Grand Prairie, TX 75050
Cell – 214-435-3473
Office – 972-237-8186
mLea@gptx.org
13/24
Warren Barreto
Hi Guys, Thought I would share these I took from my rooftop terrace at Soco Urban
lofts, downtown Dallas. All the best Warren Barreto
Broker, Reneto Realty
972-439-5419
14/24
Warren Barreto
Hi Guys, Thought I would share these I took from my rooftop terrace at Soco Urban
lofts, downtown Dallas. All the best Warren Barreto
Broker, Reneto Realty
972-439-5419
15/24
J W
Sunrise over Lake Granbury this morning Get Outlook for Android
16/24
Logan Ankenbrandt
Cool shot I took of the sunrise from 42nd floor of Trammell Crow Center
17/24
Lance Quincy
Rosie enjoying the sunrise at the Lazy Q Ranch in Ponder.
18/24
Lisa Martin
Last day of 2023 sunrise
19/24
Instead of a sunset, here’s a photo of a sunrise at Robson Ranch Stan Nelsen
20/24
JAMES SKILES
Sunrise Denton
21/24
Beth Davis
Beautiful Sunset
Westlake, Texas
22/24
Sherri Ricketts
Sunset
23/24
Sherri Ricketts
Sunset
24/24
Share your photos and videos with NBC 5 by emailing iSee@nbcdfw.com

This article tagged under:

isee@nbcdfw.comweather

More Photo Galleries

Click left, right to see weather maps for upcoming winter event
Click left, right to see weather maps for upcoming winter event
PHOTOS: Mourners pay respect as former U.S. Rep Eddie Bernice Johnson lies in state
PHOTOS: Mourners pay respect as former U.S. Rep Eddie Bernice Johnson lies in state
PHOTOS: Hotel explosion rocks downtown Fort Worth
PHOTOS: Hotel explosion rocks downtown Fort Worth
Photos: San Diego researchers find military munitions, explosives and more on Southern California ocean floor
Photos: San Diego researchers find military munitions, explosives and more on Southern California ocean floor
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Our Apps Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us