Your stunning sunrise and sunset photos 2024

NBC 5 viewers have been sharing their photos of spectacular sunrises and sunsets over North Texas.

Ivan Freire
Most amazing sunset over Grand Prairie neighborhood lake.

Ryan Smith
Backyard

Robert Stover
My Grandson Aidan Burks took the sunset photo out is back door in Springtown New Years Eve.

Ivan Freire
Another beautiful winter sunset over our community lake.

Lois Lehman
Photographer: Lois Lehman
Title: Sunrise at Caddo Lake
Location: Uncertain, TX

Carol Balestreri
Rockwall Tx

James Clement
Caught this driving home tonight. Cropped the hood of my Mini Cooper out. Second one was after sun disappeared below the horizon and the clouds were still catching its rays.

Michelle Lea
What a way to end 2023 with a boat cruise out of Snoopy's Pier on 12-19-2023. Most beautiful thing I've ever seen.

Warren Barreto
Thought I would share these I took from my rooftop terrace at Soco Urban lofts, downtown Dallas.

J W
Sunrise over Lake Granbury this morning

Logan Ankenbrandt
Cool shot I took of the sunrise from 42nd floor of Trammell Crow Center

Lance Quincy
Rosie enjoying the sunrise at the Lazy Q Ranch in Ponder.

Lisa Martin
Last day of 2023 sunrise

Stan Nelsen
Instead of a sunset, here's a photo of a sunrise at Robson Ranch

JAMES SKILES
Sunrise Denton

Beth Davis
Beautiful Sunset Westlake, Texas

Sherri Ricketts
Sunset

Share your photos and videos with NBC 5 by emailing iSee@nbcdfw.com