Your colorful sunrise and sunset photos Published 32 mins ago • Updated 28 mins ago NBC 5 viewers have been sharing their photos of spectacular sunrises and sunsets over North Texas. 7 photos 1/7 Scottie Nguyen An awesome Dallas skyline sunset 2/7 Debbie Alcorn Such a BEAUTIFUL Sunrise this morning! 3/7 Ivan Freire Hi there, I took this beautiful sunset shot over Grand Prairie yesterday. Colors were amazing! Thanks,Ivan Freire Sent from AT&T Yahoo Mail on Android 4/7 Chad Case [tint-NBC_DFW] [EXTERNAL] Eagle mountain lake sunset 10/10/23 5/7 Gayla Martin Sent from my iPhone 6/7 Jerry Keith Sunset near Crowley Tx 7/7 Share your photos and videos with NBC 5 by emailing iSee@nbcdfw.com This article tagged under: isee@nbcdfw.com More Photo Galleries Dallas Cowboys fans share their fan photos Rangers fans share their team spirit Photos: Israel-Hamas War PHOTOS: Hail, lightning and damage after storms in North Texas on Oct. 4, 2023