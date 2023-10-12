Your colorful sunrise and sunset photos

NBC 5 viewers have been sharing their photos of spectacular sunrises and sunsets over North Texas.

Scottie Nguyen
An awesome Dallas skyline sunset
Debbie Alcorn
Such a BEAUTIFUL Sunrise this morning!
Ivan Freire
Hi there,  I took this beautiful sunset shot over Grand Prairie yesterday.  Colors were amazing!
Chad Case
Gayla Martin
Jerry Keith
Sunset near Crowley Tx
Share your photos and videos with NBC 5 by emailing iSee@nbcdfw.com

