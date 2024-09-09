Tropical Storm Francine: What you need to know?

Tropical Storm Francine is forecasted to land near the Louisiana coast as a hurricane by Wednesday. By the end of the week, it is expected to weaken into a depression as it moves up the Mississippi Valley.

Hurricane and Tropical Storm Watches have been issued along the Louisiana coast, including some areas of the Texas Gulf Coast and inland parts of upper southeast Texas. Flash Flood Watches extend past the coast into inland Louisiana and, at this time, also include parts of South Texas.

The impacts are expected to remain well away from North Texas, with the highest rainfall totals staying well to the east of the Metroplex. The primary threats include life-threatening storm surges, flash flooding, and hurricane-force winds (sustained wind speeds greater than 74 mph).

Rain chances will be low for DFW with spotty showers and storms being likely and more widespread rain in East Texas.