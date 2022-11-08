Total Lunar Eclipse Over North Texas 2022

NBC 5 viewers got up early on Nov. 8, 2022, to see a
total lunar eclipse. The total eclipse began at 4:17 am CST as the moon passed into Earth's shadow known as the umbra. At that time the moon appeared to be a coppery-red color.
Stuart Carlson
Lunar Eclipse Nov. 8. These were taken in my backyard in Duncanville TX.
Lunar Eclipse of the Beaver Moon this morning in Celina, TX
Laura Snowden
Lunar eclipse
Blood Moon Eclipse from Little Elm, TX
Lunar Eclipse (Blood Moon) 4:51am on 11/8/22 Camera facing west towards Down Town Fort Worth
From North Richland Hills Texas
georgeepperson@yahoo.com
Picture taken by George Epperson, a senior at Venus High School. Picture taken in Venus, TX.
After the rain, before the eclipse. Tonight's full moon over Lake Ray Hubbard in Rowlett. No filters, no enhancement.