Strong Winds Damage Roof at Grapevine Shopping Center

Three stores in a Grapevine shopping center sustained roof damage due to strong winds during storms Sunday, according to the Grapevine Fire Department.

A Dollar Tree, JOANN Fabrics and Crafts and Petco at Grapevine Towne Center, located at the intersection of William D. Tate Avenue and State Highway 114, will be closed pending roof repairs, fire officials said.

The wind peeled the roof membrane back over a large portion of the structure. It allowed rainwater to flood into the Dollar Tree and collapse the suspended ceiling tiles.

The fire department shut the power and natural gas off to the Dollar Tree, Angels Attic and JOANN Fabric and Crafts.

Only a few employees were in the stores and no one was hurt, officials said.