Storms Begin Developing Along Dryline

The NWS says at 3:07 p.m. that storms, including one supercell and additional cells, have developed along the dryline in West-Central Texas.
The primary threat for North Texas remains to be hail and wind, though the tornado threat is expected to increase in Central Texas as the storms move east in the late afternoon or early evening hours.
If you haven't already, download our app now so that you'll receive timely storm alerts and notifications (phones/tablets) of live weather updates as the next round of storms move into the Metroplex. Click here to get the NBC 5 app for your phone, tablet, or television.