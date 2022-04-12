Storms Begin Developing Along Dryline

The NWS says at 3:07 p.m. that storms, including one supercell and additional cells, have developed along the dryline in West-Central Texas.

The primary threat for North Texas remains to be hail and wind, though the tornado threat is expected to increase in Central Texas as the storms move east in the late afternoon or early evening hours.

3:09 pm Tuesday....new area that will likely see a tornado watch in the coming hours. #NBCDFWWeather https://t.co/JVv1afCYgH — Rick Mitchell (@RickMitchellWX) April 12, 2022

If you haven't already, download our app now so that you'll receive timely storm alerts and notifications (phones/tablets) of live weather updates as the next round of storms move into the Metroplex. Click here to get the NBC 5 app for your phone, tablet, or television.