Splooting squirrels spotted around North Texas Published 2 hours ago • Updated 37 mins ago Squirrels have been spotted splooting across North Texas. NBC 5 viewers shared photos of squirrels caught in the act of stretching out to cool off. 13 photos 1/13 Lesley Jordan Saw this squirrel trying to stay cool in this 100+ heat! He looks miserable! 2/13 Tina DePuew We live in Bedford Texas and it is too hot for the squirrel the squirrel is trying to cool off in the bird bath 3/13 Our backyard squirrel resting on top of our water fountain after getting a drink. 4/13 Wayne Bangs Squirrel in Dallas arboretum. From Karen Bangs, Garland 5/13 Jennifer Weiman Splooting squirrel 6/13 Madison Clements Splooting Squirrel in University Park 🙂 7/13 Wendy Stane Splooting Squirrel 🐿️ in Arlington 8/13 Domingo Rivera Hot squirrel 9/13 Jay This little guy is chilling in the cool dirt 10/13 Brent Wade I was on a golf course in Florida last week. This is called a fox squirrel, I believe…. And even when it froze in this position to cool off, it was still terrifying 11/13 Cindy Isbell Squirrel in a park in Boston… I thought this was cute 13/13 Share your photos and videos with NBC 5 by emailing iSee@nbcdfw.com This article tagged under: isee@nbcdfw.com