Splooting squirrels spotted around North Texas

Squirrels have been spotted splooting across North Texas. NBC 5 viewers shared photos of squirrels caught in the act of stretching out to cool off.

1/13
Lesley Jordan
Saw this squirrel trying to stay cool in this 100+ heat! He looks miserable!
2/13
Tina DePuew
We live in Bedford Texas and it is too hot for the squirrel the squirrel is trying to cool off in the bird bath
3/13
Our backyard squirrel resting on top of our water fountain after getting a drink.
4/13
Wayne Bangs
Squirrel in Dallas arboretum. From Karen Bangs, Garland
5/13
Jennifer Weiman
Splooting squirrel
6/13
Madison Clements
Splooting Squirrel in University Park 🙂
7/13
Wendy Stane
Splooting Squirrel 🐿️ in Arlington
8/13
Domingo Rivera
Hot squirrel
9/13
Jay
This little guy is chilling in the cool dirt
10/13
Brent Wade
I was on a golf course in Florida last week. This is called a fox squirrel, I believe…. And even when it froze in this position to cool off, it was still terrifying
11/13
Cindy Isbell
Squirrel in a park in Boston… I thought this was cute
12/13
Cindy Isbell
Squirrel in a park in Boston… I thought this was cute
13/13
Share your photos and videos with NBC 5 by emailing iSee@nbcdfw.com

