LIVE RADAR: Tornado Watch for North Texas Until 11 p.m.

WHAT IS HAPPENING?

An advancing warm front and dryline setup will lead to a series of thunderstorm chances today.

You'll want to stay weather aware Sunday. NBC 5 Meteorologist Adrienne Vonn says we’re ending the weekend with a threat for severe weather across North Texas.

WHAT IS THE RISK?

The DFW area is under an enhanced risk for severe thunderstorms, this afternoon into the evening.

The primary threats are brief heavy rainfall, damaging winds and large hail. A few tornadoes are also possible.

WHAT IS THE TIMING?

Expect showers and thunderstorms to develop along the warm front from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m.

WHAT TO DO?

The NBC 5 Weather Experts will keep you up to date, on-air and on-line, as this system moves in.