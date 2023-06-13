PHOTOS: Damaging hail falls on North Texas June 12 & 13, 2023

NBC 5 viewers shared photos of hail that fell when severe storms moved through North Texas on June 12 and 13, 2023.

Matthew Ridge
This is the size of hail at our house in Mansfield Texas @ 10:30pm 6/12/2023
Camille Boyd
Here’s a few photos of the hail 6/12/23!
Chase Randall
Burleson Hail Stones
Amber Boguski
Near Baseball sized hail in Mansfield Texas
Sophia Millet
Ping Pong to Golf Ball size hail!
Joseph Nordstrom
LOCATION: Southeast Dallas, near Balch Springs, Mesquite and Seagoville, between Interstate 20 and State Highway 175.
Debra Wakeland
Azle hail!
Everyone, including Ben, and Lucy went running for cover this morning!
James Earle
Hail in Cedar Hill
Dody McGrew
Here is what wr got in burleson approx 1015
mcmirrydave1
Hail in Lake Dallas June 11th
David Stilwell
Golf ball size hail in Pecan Plantation tonight 9:50
Trinity Griffin
Large hailstones falling in Pecan Plantation (Granbury, TX.) at 21:52 CDT. Appear to be baseball sized stones.
Robin Bahlman
Golf ball hail in Pecan Plantation, Hood Co.
Ginger Hejtmancik
Pecan Plantation ~ Ginger Hejtmancik
Jessica Black
Lakeside hills, Granbury, TX 6/12/23 hail
Heather Suko
Huge hail tonight in Granbury!
Taylor Bollema
Ping pong size hail in Godley Texas around 9:50 pm
Brittney Hale
Photos of hail in burleson. Golf ball size was the average, but smaller and a few baseball sizes as well.
Ginger Hejtmancik
Michael Coté
Hail in Granbury Tx 6/12/23 10pm
John Immel
Hail in Granbury tonight Thank you,John Immel
Ginger Hejtmancik
John Immel
Ron Hopkins
Hail June 12 10.20pm Burleson
Heather Brammer
Matt and Heather Brammer
Burleson, Tx
John Immel
Alan Lindahl
Large hail in Burleson
Roberto Vela Jr.
Hail that fell in Burleson 6/12/23 at about 10:18
James Miller
A few hail stones from Godley
Ann Ballard
Hail size of my hand in Joshua TX currently 10:15pm
Brittney Hale
roberto vela
Hail in Burleson
Jamie wimett
Around 10 pm last night we got golf ball size hail from a small storm rolling thru
Nadean Elkassih
Tennis Ball sized hail in Mansfield TX Monday, June 12th approx. 10:30pm for about 5-10min
Brandi Williams
5 minute hail storm in Burleson. Bear said he still needs to be the star of show.
Heather Brammer
Matt and Heather Brammer
Dorthy Prill
Golf ball size hail in Mansfield tonight at 10:38pm
Tiffany McGarr
Hail June 2023 Mansfield, Tx. It came down so loud on top of the house it was insane. Walked outside after and wow.
Stacy Owens
A little larger than golf balls. If I more light probably could of found some that were larger. No broken windows on the house or the cars.
Charles crocker
Hail in Burleson TX and it got larger
Lily
Burleson Tx Storm 6/12/2023
Heather Shrake
Check out the hail storm in Granbury – first night in our new home…fun stuff!
Chris Roiz
3.75″ Granbury hail
Deb Finney
10:35 hail stones in Grand Prairie. Sriens going off
Donald Woods
Hail from tonight Thunderstorm Golf Ball size hail in Mansfield, Tx
Kim L
Golf all size hail in Mansfield 5 minutes ago
Savannah Stewart
Hail storm photo by Savannah Stewart
Lu Downey
Golfball size hail Mansfield, TX
Roddy Smith
3 to 4 inch hail in Burleson
Brent Joray
Quick storm dropped large size hail in Burleson.
Jordan
I’ve never seen hail this size over our way. It lasted only a few minutes, but it was neat to see.
Heather Shrake
Charles crocker
Sirens went off here in Burleson TX but did have any vocal explaning what was coming the lightning was severe and very close I want out to check and it was totally calm I was looking for a funnel cloud then all the hail came down for about 10 minutes
Deb Finney
Tri Nguyen
Just heard and saw biggest hail around Mansfield
Erin Wuerz
Hail photos – Mansfield 10:31pm
Cort Stargell
Mira Lagos area in Grand Prairie, TX just got tennis ball sized hail (06/12/2023 @ 2240)!
Marybel Garza
Hail from latest weather storm in Mansfield Tx
Crystal Patton
Hail stones in Grand Prairie at 10:40 pm
Cyril Puthoff
This is near Joe Pool Lake. I placed a quarter on the plate so you have a scale of the size.
Ashley Nelson
Baseball size hail? Off of Broad Street and 287 In Mansfield at 10:35 pm on 7/12/23
gayelyn.howard
Photo of the hail from the south end of Lake Granbury with ruler.Gaye Lyn Sent via the Samsung Galaxy S21+ 5G, an AT&T 5G smartphone
Marissa Price
Hail in Joshua
Barry Krueger
Sounds of glass breaking and wood shattering as hail as large as softballs ravage the Mira Lagos neighborhood on Grand Peninsula at Joe Pool Lake Monday night around 10:30pm.
Marybel Garza
Cynthia Huahulu
Hail bigger than a golf ball at Pecan Plantation Sent from the all new AOL app for iOS
Ken McAlexander
The two largest stones to land in our yard.
Andrew
Hail size in cedar hill
Wayne Hittinger
Hail 4” in Mansfield
Spenser Moncrief
Taken from the second floor media room.
My brother’s car windshield is basically destroyed.
Jim
Picked this baby up off the lawn (after it stopped hailing) about 10:30 at night in south Grand Prairie. Sounded like we were being attacked.
Marissa Price
Chase Randall
Dave Barnette
Tonight 6/12/23 at 10:20 pm
Angela Speed
Large hail at Walnut Creek Country Club, Mansfield
Stephen Simmons
Mansfield, TX hail
Brenda Clark
Hail size baseball size at 10:30 pm
Lisa
Golf ball size hail here in Mansfield tonight 6-12. Sent from my iPhone
Norb Midgett
Grand Prairie/Mansfield Hail
Sheree
When the hail started it sounded awful and a bit scary. The jagged ones cause so much damage.
Dina Gonzalez
Golf size hail near Joe Pool Lake
Amy Johnson
Baseball sized hail tonight in Burleson Tx
Camille Boyd
Elaine Alexander
Crazy large hail brat up car and roof tonite in Joshua/Burleson.
Jim Lemons
Hail in Grand Prairie/Joe Pool Lake area Monday night at 10:30
Camille Boyd
kitzbitza@aol.com
Golf ball and bigger sized hail. Mountain Valley (Burleson, Tx)
Amber Boguski
Baseball sized hail in Mansfield, Tx. Lots of damage to vehicles.
Somer Simpson
Hail in South Mansfield June 12th 10:30p
Curtis Garraway
Hail falling in Mesquite TX
Ashley Comstock
Big hail at Origin Bank off of Colorado in Oak Cliff
Elaine Alexander
Crazy large hail brat up car and roof tonite.
Susana Bali
William Ackerman
Large hail
kitzbitza@aol.com
Herman Sims
Lancaster TX Monday night.
Susana and Daniel
Hail in Mansfield/Grand Prairie by Joe pool lake at 10:30 today
Elaine Alexander
Edith and Leon Bullock
We got a few large hail in Mansfield and a scattering of one to two inch hail. Sounded like someone was hammering on the roof.
Dina Gonzalez
Golf ball size hail near Joe Pool Lake.
Lori R.
I was in my room watching tv and heard a noise that sounded like a couple of gunshots. Then 5 seconds later, the noise was more obvious. The hail hitting the windows and the roof of the house was hard and loud. My husband walked out the front door and saw quite a few nice size hail near the door and in our yard. The hail stopped after 10 minutes and immediately began to rain.
Avery Saldivar
Photos of hail & lightning!! Monday night storm
Dusty
Hail in Rendon just south of 1187
Dusty
Hail in Rendon just south of 1187
Susana Bali
Gievanne Garcia
Tennis/Baseball Size Hail in Grand Prairie, TX from Gievanne García
Alison Cabrera
Major hail damage Alison and Isaac Cabrera Burleson Tx
Josephine O
Hail Size
Keith W
Hail from last nights storm – Mansfield, Tx
Joy Coffin
Picture of the hail this morning in Haslet, TX. Joy Coffin
Avery Saldivar
Photos of hail & lightning!! Monday night storm
Gievanne Garcia
Gievanne Garcia
Tennis / baseball size hail from last nights storm.
Pamela
Golf ball size hail near Balch Springs and Seagoville
Camille Boyd
Karen Pittmon
2 inch diameter hail last night, Cedar Hill.
Yolande Davis
Hail tonight in Grand Prairie by joe pool lake
Camille Boyd
Camille Boyd
Here’s a few photos of the hail!
Kyle Norris
Size of hail that came down today in Mesquite June 13th
Brett McDonnell
Hail in Burleson
Alison Cabrera
Major hail damage
Alison and Isaac Cabrera Burleson Tx
Alison Cabrera
Paul Peel
Hail at 10:30 pm last night
Camille Boyd
Here’s a few photos of the hail 6/12/23!

