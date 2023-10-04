Photos: Cool clouds over North Texas Oct. 3, 2023

North Texans spotted some cool clouds over North Texas on Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2023.

23 photos
1/23
Roberts
It’s a smiling angel in the western sky over Flower Mound.
2/23
Sandra Gunter
Please tell me about this type of cloud in
Trophy Club, Tx.
3/23
Jamie Smith-Bull
What are these clouds?
4/23
Jamie Smith-Bull
What are these clouds?
5/23
Phyllis Smith
Hi there,
Snapped this pic of this strange cloud formation at dusk today.
6/23
Jeff Gartland
Cool cloud formation looking west from Trophy Club, TX
7/23
Ellen Fell
We saw this cloud in Carrollton while out for an evening walk – very unusual!
8/23
Cheryl Karr
I caught this cloud this evening … can you tell me what kind of cloud this IS?
9/23
V Le
What causes this phenomena in the sky this evening?
10/23
Joan Perry
What kind of cloud is this? There is also a small wispy one to the right. This was taken about 15 minutes ago in Plano.
11/23
Julia Going
Seen over Texas Motor Speedway at 6:30 Tuesday, October 3, 2023. Beautiful clouds filled the sky.
12/23
Jill Boudreaux
Curious what is going on with this cloud formation on the evening of 10/3.
13/23
Roberts
Flower Mound Clouds
14/23
Bryan Noonen
Saw the beautiful cloud formation over DFW this evening.
15/23
Katherine L Bochantin
Took this on 2181 in Corinth. Nature’s feather in its cap.
16/23
Bryan Noonen
Rip in the clouds over DFW.
17/23
Julia Going
Seen over Texas Motor Speedway at 6:30 Tuesday, October 3, 2023. Beautiful clouds filled the sky.
18/23
Matt Giordano
This is a buzz on local sites this evening. Is this a Chem trail? A cloud formation?
19/23
Matt Giordano
This is a buzz on local sites this evening. Is this a Chem trail? A cloud formation?
20/23
Melinda Fator
Clouds today in Trophy Club
21/23
Craig
I saw the strange cloud formation in Robson Ranch.
22/23
Jesse Lopez
Amazing cloud formation over Valley Ranch 10/3/23.
What type of clouds are those?
23/23
Melinda Fator
Clouds today in Trophy Club

This article tagged under:

isee@nbcdfw.com

More Photo Galleries

Dianne Feinstein's life in photos
Dianne Feinstein's life in photos
Viva Dallas! celebrates the Mexican Independence outside Dallas City Hall
Viva Dallas! celebrates the Mexican Independence outside Dallas City Hall
Newly anticipated Dallas Convention Center
Newly anticipated Dallas Convention Center
New foods and drinks at the 2023 State Fair of Texas
New foods and drinks at the 2023 State Fair of Texas
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Our Apps Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us