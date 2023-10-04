Photos: Cool clouds over North Texas Oct. 3, 2023 Published 1 hour ago • Updated 1 hour ago North Texans spotted some cool clouds over North Texas on Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2023. 23 photos 1/23 Roberts It’s a smiling angel in the western sky over Flower Mound. 2/23 Sandra Gunter Please tell me about this type of cloud in Trophy Club, Tx. 3/23 Jamie Smith-Bull What are these clouds? 4/23 Jamie Smith-Bull What are these clouds? 5/23 Phyllis Smith Hi there, Snapped this pic of this strange cloud formation at dusk today. 6/23 Jeff Gartland Cool cloud formation looking west from Trophy Club, TX 7/23 Ellen Fell We saw this cloud in Carrollton while out for an evening walk – very unusual! 8/23 Cheryl Karr I caught this cloud this evening … can you tell me what kind of cloud this IS? 9/23 V Le What causes this phenomena in the sky this evening? 10/23 Joan Perry What kind of cloud is this? There is also a small wispy one to the right. This was taken about 15 minutes ago in Plano. 11/23 Julia Going Seen over Texas Motor Speedway at 6:30 Tuesday, October 3, 2023. Beautiful clouds filled the sky. 12/23 Jill Boudreaux Curious what is going on with this cloud formation on the evening of 10/3. 13/23 Roberts Flower Mound Clouds 14/23 Bryan Noonen Saw the beautiful cloud formation over DFW this evening. 15/23 Katherine L Bochantin Took this on 2181 in Corinth. Nature’s feather in its cap. 16/23 Bryan Noonen Rip in the clouds over DFW. 17/23 Julia Going Seen over Texas Motor Speedway at 6:30 Tuesday, October 3, 2023. Beautiful clouds filled the sky. 18/23 Matt Giordano This is a buzz on local sites this evening. Is this a Chem trail? A cloud formation? 19/23 Matt Giordano This is a buzz on local sites this evening. Is this a Chem trail? A cloud formation? 20/23 Melinda Fator Clouds today in Trophy Club 21/23 Craig I saw the strange cloud formation in Robson Ranch. 22/23 Jesse Lopez Amazing cloud formation over Valley Ranch 10/3/23. What type of clouds are those? 23/23 Melinda Fator Clouds today in Trophy Club This article tagged under: isee@nbcdfw.com More Photo Galleries Dianne Feinstein's life in photos Viva Dallas! celebrates the Mexican Independence outside Dallas City Hall Newly anticipated Dallas Convention Center New foods and drinks at the 2023 State Fair of Texas