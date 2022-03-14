North Texans Share Pictures of Large Hail From Storms on March 14, 2022

NBC 5 viewers shared their pictures of large hail from storms on March 14, 2022, to iSee@nbcdfw.com.

12 photos
1/12
Charity Holt
Rain and hell
2/12
Robert Erwin
3/12
Chris Horning
Hail in Prosper
4/12
Donna Aud
Pictures of the hailstorm this afternoon in Pecan Hill Texas.
5/12
Jay Carder
6/12
Aurora Lindholm
7/12
Roy Boyd
Hail on highway 77 at Italy, Texas
8/12
Jonathan Lehman
By Lonestar High school.
9/12
Jack Dunaway
Marble sized hail in Lucas around 5:30. Lasted about 2 minutes…
10/12
Laquincy Williams
Golf ball size hail in Princeton Tx! 
Hopefully y’all choose my image and video. 
11/12
Janine Bell
12/12
North Garland!

