North Texans Share Pictures of Large Hail From Storms on March 14, 2022 Published 15 mins ago • Updated 13 mins ago NBC 5 viewers shared their pictures of large hail from storms on March 14, 2022, to iSee@nbcdfw.com. 12 photos 1/12 Charity Holt Rain and hell 2/12 Robert Erwin Sent via the Samsung Galaxy S21+ 5G, an AT&T 5G smartphone 3/12 Chris Horning Hail in Prosper 4/12 Donna Aud Pictures of the hailstorm this afternoon in Pecan Hill Texas. 5/12 Jay Carder Sent from Yahoo Mail on Android 6/12 Aurora Lindholm Sent from Yahoo Mail on Android 7/12 Roy Boyd Hail on highway 77 at Italy, Texas 8/12 Jonathan Lehman By Lonestar High school. 9/12 Jack Dunaway Marble sized hail in Lucas around 5:30. Lasted about 2 minutes… Jack Jack Dunaway Certified Texas Master Naturalist “We hope that when the insects take over the earth, they remember with gratitude how we took them on all of our picnics” – Bill Vaughan 10/12 Laquincy Williams Golf ball size hail in Princeton Tx! Hopefully y’all choose my image and video. Thanks! Sent from Yahoo Mail for iPhone 11/12 Janine Bell [tint-NBC_DFW] [EXTERNAL] Hail in McKinney 12/12 North Garland! This article tagged under: hailspring stormshail photos More Photo Galleries 2022 SAG Awards Fashion: See What the Stars Wore Pictures: Global Protests Roil US, Europe and Asia Over Russian Invasion of Ukraine Pictures: Landmarks Light Up in Support of Ukraine Pictures from the Russian Attacks on Ukraine