PHOTOS: Hail and lightning as storms move through North Texas on Oct. 4, 2023
NBC 5 viewers shared photos of hail and lightning as storms moved through North Texas on Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2023.
1/16 Amanda Gwin Approximately 1.5 inch hail in west Fort Worth
2/16 Marissa Hail just hit Poolville TX.
3/16 Marissa Hail just hit Poolville TX.
4/16 Bradley Hancock Hail West Fort Worth-White Settlement Rd
5/16 Bradley Hancock Hail West Fort Worth-White Settlement Rd
6/16 Derek O'Mara Photo taken from my hotel room in Lake Worth on Wednesday night (10/4/23)
7/16 Jason Peterson Lightning strike in Azle.
8/16 Debbie Bruce-Duncan Pictures from storm in west Fort Worth
9/16 Debbie Bruce-Duncan Pictures from storm in west Fort Worth
10/16 Debbie Bruce-Duncan Pictures from storm in west Fort Worth
11/16 Chris Barry Hail storm in Springtown.
12/16 Gladys Hernandez Chapel Creek/820 area in FTW
13/16 Gladys Hernandez Chapel Creek/820 area in FTW
14/16 Mary Hilliard Sideways rain and marble to ping pong size hail.
15/16 Leslie Ross Storm came through in Allen. It didn't even seem that bad but our whole tree fell over at the root.