PHOTOS: Hail and lightning as storms move through North Texas on Oct. 4, 2023

NBC 5 viewers shared photos of hail and lightning as storms moved through North Texas on Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2023.

1/16
Amanda Gwin
Approximately 1.5 inch hail in west Fort Worth
2/16
Marissa
Hail just hit Poolville TX.
3/16
Marissa
Hail just hit Poolville TX.
4/16
Bradley Hancock
Hail West Fort Worth-White Settlement Rd
5/16
Bradley Hancock
Hail West Fort Worth-White Settlement Rd
6/16
Derek O’Mara
Photo taken from my hotel room in Lake Worth on Wednesday night (10/4/23)
7/16
Jason Peterson
Lightning strike in Azle.
8/16
Debbie Bruce-Duncan
[tint-NBC_DFW] [EXTERNAL] Pictures from storm in west Fort Worth
9/16
Debbie Bruce-Duncan
[tint-NBC_DFW] [EXTERNAL] Pictures from storm in west Fort Worth
10/16
Debbie Bruce-Duncan
[tint-NBC_DFW] [EXTERNAL] Pictures from storm in west Fort Worth
11/16
Chris Barry
Hail storm in Springtown.
12/16
Gladys Hernandez
Chapel Creek/820 area in FTW Sent from Yahoo Mail for iPhone
13/16
Gladys Hernandez
Chapel Creek/820 area in FTW Sent from Yahoo Mail for iPhone
14/16
Mary Hilliard
Sideways rain and marble to ping pong size hail.
15/16
Leslie Ross
Storm came through in Allen. It didn’t even seem that bad but our whole tree fell over at the root.
16/16
Share your photos and videos with NBC 5 by emailing iSee@nbcdfw.com

