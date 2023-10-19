Fall Allergies: What's in the air now and what's coming next

If you suffer from fall allergies ragweed is likely the culprit.

Ragweed is typically present from August through October. Compared to other plants, ragweed pollen is particularly potent and widespread, making it a significant allergen.

Ragweed primarily grows in areas such as roadsides, fields, vacant lots, and gardens. Each ragweed plant produces a vast number of tiny pollen grains, which are easily carried by the wind over long distances. These pollen grains are highly allergenic and can easily be inhaled.

Climate connection here- in the future ragweed could be worse than usual. Rising temperatures and carbon dioxide levels could extend the ragweed season by a month or two.

What’s next? Mountain Cedar.

Levels are usually in the moderate category in December, peaking in January.

Cedar and juniper trees grow and pollinate during the winter in the southern US. A lot of the Cedar and Juniper trees in Texas are in the Hill Country or East Texas and travel to North Texas. Wind can carry cedar or juniper pollen for miles.