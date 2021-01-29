A Very Windy Saturday

A Wind Advisory has been issued for much of North Texas on Saturday. Southwest winds could gust over 40 mph.

The combination of the strong winds and low humidity will create an elevated fire risk from near Fort Worth and areas west. Any outdoor burning is discouraged.

Wind speeds will increase throughout the day and will be highest during the afternoon. The wind will decrease quickly during the evening.

Prior to the gusty winds, there will be a chance of showers Saturday morning. The highest chance will be across Northeast Texas. The majority of the showers will move out of Texas by early afternoon. For DFW, the rain will be gone by 10:00 a.m.