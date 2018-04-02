Below-Normal Rainfall for March

NBC 5 Chief Meteorologist Rick Mitchell asks: What is the date of the latest measurable snow recorded in Texas? (Published Friday, March 30, 2018)

We wrapped up the month of March with 2.90 inches of rain at Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport — 0.59 inches below normal.

Most of the rain fell last week! On March 27-28, 2.25 inches collected.

The driest March ever on record was 1925: Only 0.02 inches of rain fell.

Even though March saw below normal rainfall, record rains that we received in February put us at a surplus. So far this year the annual rain total is 15.06 inches, 6.79 inches above normal.

With all the extra rain, drought is no longer present in North Texas. A few areas south of Interstate 20 also have abnormally dry conditions.