Lifestyle Expert, Sadie Murray shares her top Valentine's Day gifts for everyone you love!

Enro - Valentine's Day Masks

This Valentine's Day, show your love for your neighbors and community by wearing a face mask featuring our latest crush-worthy designs. Adjustable features and our hyper-breathable, lightweight materials make Enro masks extraordinarily comfortable, so when you slip one on, it will be love at first wear.

Man Crates - Date Night Crate

We know guys, and we especially know how tough it is to find gifts guys actually want. Man Crates helps you celebrate the men in your life with unique and exciting gifts you’ll be proud to give, and he’ll be thrilled to receive.

PROVEN Skincare

Create your own personalized skincare that’s clinically effective and unique to your skin, environment and lifestyle.

JCPenney

Increase the romance with Valentine's Day gift ideas from JCPenney. From prettiest lingerie to the latest must-have jewelry & watches, we have everything you need to rack up those brownie points. As we are all adapting to the new normal, we may be celebrating Valentine's Day at home. Keeping this in mind, we have a wide selection of champagne flutes, cocktail glasses, and wine glasses for your cozy candlelight dinner.

Jennifer Lopez - Promise Eau de Parfum

Promise Eau de Parfum embodies everything Jennifer Lopez stands for today, it's the essence of a multifaceted and powerful woman. Be part of the Promise movement as Jennifer invites us to make promises to ourselves and to keep them, to be better every day, no matter what stands in our way. What's your Promise? A floral woody fragrance, Promise opens with fresh and captivating top notes of Italian tangerine, luscious pink berries and nashi pear. The heart slowly unfolds to reveal a delicate floral bouquet of orris, jasmine sambac and dewy honeysuckle. The fragrance concludes with a powerful base of woody notes merged beautifully with crystallized amber.

MyKirei by KAO Foaming Body Wash with Japanese Yuzu

ULTRA-GENTLE CLEANSING: Infused with Vitamin-C rich Japanese Yuzu fruit and soothing Rice Water, this rich cloud-cream foam requires no water to lather, as it gently cleanses, revitalizes and indulges skin in nourishment for soft, supple results. In the shower, or in the bath, this rich foam creates a moment of peaceful calm and pampering self-care.

LIGHT, CLEAN SCENT: Our carefully crafted MyKirei foaming body wash features the fresh, uplifting citrus fragrance of Yuzu fruit.

TRADITIONAL JAPANESE INGREDIENTS: This foaming body wash is inspired by the centuries-old Japanese tradition of bathing in Yuzu fruit, an annual ritual that symbolizes and promotes cleanliness and good health for the year ahead.

Simplehuman - Sensor Mirror Trio Max

Our 10-inch sensor mirror trio max is like having three mirrors in one. One side is 5x magnification so you can view your entire face in exceptional detail. And with a double-tap of the touch bar, it automatically flips to the other side where you get a 1x true view with a 10x window for detail work like applying eyeliner – all the magnifications you need for pro-quality makeup application. Its tru-lux light system simulates natural sunlight, allowing you to see full color variation, so you'll know when your makeup is color-correct and flawless. It also has a candlelight setting, so you can check your look in low light before you go. The touch-control brightness gives you fast, intuitive control over a continuous range of brightness. And the motion sensor lights up the mirror automatically as your face approaches.