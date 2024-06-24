Texas International Cup kicks off Thursday in Arlington

NBC 5, Telemundo 39, Premier Soccer Services, and the Parallex Agency invite you to the first Texas International Cup, presented by North Texas Ford Dealers. The five-day, high-level youth soccer event will be livestreamed starting Wednesday, June 26, and can be watched in person at Harold Patterson Sports Center in Arlington. Round-robin matches will be played Thursday through Saturday, with the semi-finals and finals on Sunday.

Over 200 local, regional and international teams from the USA, Mexico, and Bermuda have been invited to play. The players are coming together to compete at three skill levels. Parents, friends, and youth soccer fans can livestream six showcase fields for free!

Don’t miss out on the first year of this exciting event!

For more information, visit the Texas International Cup website HERE.

Texas International Cup

June 26-30

Games start at 8 a.m. Thursday through Sunday

Watch the live stream HERE for FREE

Attend in person for FREE at the Harold Patterson Sports Center

1000 W. Bardin Road in Arlington

Schedule at a Glance

Thursday

8 a.m. – Round Robin games begin

3:30 p.m. – Round Robin games final scheduled game for Day 1

Friday

8 a.m. – Round Robin games continue

5:00 p.m. – Round Robin games final scheduled game for Day 2

Saturday

8 a.m. – Round Robin games continue

3:30 p.m. – Round Robin games final scheduled game for Day 3

Sunday

8 a.m. – Round Robin games final scheduled game for Day 4; semi-finals begin

Noon p.m. – Finals begin

1 p.m. – Awards Ceremony

About Premier Soccer Services: Premier Soccer Services (PSS) is a professional soccer management company that has helped communities in Florida, Texas, Alabama, Virginia, Missouri, and Illinois generate over $175 million. PSS specializes in professional management, as well as national and international marketing. For more information, visit them at www.premiersoccerservices.com.

About Parallex: Parallex (Four Fangs Events in the US) is a multidisciplinary sports event agency and strategic consulting firm that seeks innovative solutions through unique experiences. They maintain a focus in Sports, Entertainment, Cultural, and Social Impact industries for the Hispanic market in the United States and Mexico.