Poll: What song will Usher sing to open the Super Bowl LVIII halftime show?

It's no rumor, Usher has been busy these past few months.

From announcing his performance at the 2024 Super Bowl halftime to finishing his Las Vegas Residency to releasing a new album, fans have been buzzing with excitement leading up to the big day.

The Clues

There are a few clues as to what he will decide to open with.

In the Apple Music teaser trailer, the singer's hit song "Yeah!" is featured. Leading some to believe the iconic song will introduce the performance.

If It Ain't Broke Don't Fix It

Usher's recent residency may also hold clues. A pared-down version of his residency for the halftime show would make sense. In Vegas, the singer-songwriter opened with "My Way." The full set list is featured on Apple Music.

Getty Images LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JULY 15: Usher Performs at the grand opening of Usher: My Way - The Vegas Residency at Dolby Live at Park MGM on July 15, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Denise Truscello/Getty Images for Dolby Live at Park MGM)

Playlist Pointers

Apple Music has also put together a "My Road to Halftime" playlist that features hits from the halftime headliner himself like "Think of You," and other songs from past performers and collaborators.

Leaving everyone to wonder if the Usher will bring out other stars for the performance.

A new teaser from Apple Music might have given some clues. Usher is nowhere to be found, but Ludacris, Lil Jon and Taraji P. Henson make an appearance.