Artist captures solar eclipse by harnessing sun power

The artwork will be on display at Ripley’s Believe It or Not! in Grand Prairie, Texas

By Lucy Ladis

RIPLEY ENTERTAINMENT INC.

Michael Papadakis captured the total solar eclipse in North Texas in a special way.

The artist used heliography, a technique that harnesses and focuses the sun's rays using mirrors and lenses, to burn a landscape into a wood canvas.

Did you see those mysterious twinkles before and after the total solar eclipse?

Southwest Airlines captures stunning solar eclipse photos at 35,000 feet on Texas flights

Papadakis, known as Sunscribes on social media, blends science, art and ancient photographic techniques to use the sun like a paintbrush to create his artwork. During the 2024 solar eclipse, he created a landscape of Dallas' skyline.

The artwork is on display at Ripley’s Believe It or Not! in Grand Prairie.

RIPLEY ENTERTAINMENT INC
Always fluid and always in motion, Michael Papadakis had to keep acute attention on his focal point to keep it from spreading and creating too big of an unintended burn. Image taken on Monday, April 8, 2024, in Dallas. (Sam Hodde/AP Images for Ripley Entertainment Inc.)
