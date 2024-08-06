Southlake's Sam Watson advances to speed climbing final at Paris Olympics

Sam Watson of Southlake is living up to his world record name.

On Tuesday, he qualified for the men’s speed climbing final and broke another world record in the process.

He posted a 4.75-second time in his men's speed climbing elimination heat at Le Bourget Climbing Venue. The mark broke his own world record of 4.79 seconds, which Iran's Veddriq Leonardo tied earlier in the day in the seeding round.

His first trip to an Olympics is a moment the 18-year-old said he has been dreaming of since he was four years old.

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

"I really do love it and I do realize how much of an opportunity and a platform this is for life and to do something that I am really passionate about. It's the culmination of everything that I have worked for for the last three years. Like it has been my full-time job,” Watson told NBC 5 before the Olympics.