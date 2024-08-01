Simone Biles, Suni Lee set to make history in women's gymnastics all-around final

The world will witness another historic moment at the Paris Olympics on Thursday when Simone Biles and Suni Lee take the mat in the women’s gymnastics all-around final.

It marks the first time that two all-around champions have ever competed against each other.

“There’s some significant historical meaning in just having gymnasts that have been able to compete in multiple Olympiads,” said Sokol Fort Worth Education Director CarrieAnn Jones.

Jones's grandparents opened Sokol Fort Worth in 1912, and her family has been coaching gymnasts in the community ever since.

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

Along the way, they’ve watched the sport evolve.

Jones said Thursday’s all-around match between Biles and Lee speaks to the latest evolution, one that allows gymnasts, especially females, to compete into their 20s and even 30s.

“I think when we looked at gymnasts before you evaluate when they’re going to turn 15 ½, and that used to be their prime spot when they would be an Olympic hopeful. Now we really can expand that age,” she said.

Jones credits safety advancements like crash pads, spring floors, and foam pits with helping the sport take less of a toll on the body.

There’s also the robust NCAA program, which has allowed athletes like Lee and teammates Carey and Chiles to compete for universities while still pursuing their Olympic dreams.

Then, there’s the new standard set by Biles.

“Simone has set a bar that so super exceeds anything that has been done in women’s gymnastics. And now, everybody will rise up to that level,” said Jones

Biles, the so-called GOAT, secured gold in the all-around in Rio in 2016.

Many expected she’d do the same 4 years later in Tokyo.

Then, she withdrew.

“That really opened the door for Suni to come in and capture that gold and just represent our nation so well. And for her to be able to sustain that and for them now to compete head-to-head will be a great day to watch not only for American gymnastics but worldwide,” she said.

Both athletes have also overcome serious setbacks, with Biles battling the twisties in 2020 and Suni sidelined with kidney disease.

Now, both are back with a chance to snag a spot on the podium.