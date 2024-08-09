2024 Paris Olympics

WATCH: Sha'Carri Richardson flashes ‘can't catch me' look, secures 4x100m relay gold

 Sha’Carri Richardson leaves the Paris Olympics with a gold medal and a silver medal

By Eddie Pells | The Associated Press and NBCDFW Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Dallas native Sha’Carri Richardson won her first Olympic gold medal with a come-from-behind anchor leg that propelled Team USA to the top of the podium in the 4x100m relay at a very rainy Stade de France Friday.

The team that took to the track Friday, was the same team that raced in the qualifying heat — with Melissa Jefferson leading off, handing the baton to Twanisha Terry, then Gabby Thomas and finally Richardson.

Streaming 24/7: Watch NBC 5 local news and weather for free wherever you are

The exchange between Terry and Thomas that nearly wrecked the Americans in qualifying was better on Friday.

Still, when Thomas handed off to Richardson, the U.S. was in third.

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

2024 Paris Olympics Aug 2

Sha'Carri Richardson fueling a ‘nail art renaissance'

Dallas Aug 2

What are Sha'Carri Richardson's favorite Dallas hotspots?

Richardson had to reel in Daryll Neita (Britain) and Rebekka Haase (Germany), and when she did, she flashed a look to her right — and backward — that said ″you’re not catching me.”

She sprinted eight more steps down the track, and on her ninth, lifted her left leg high and stomped it on the other side of the finish line, then let out a scream.

The U.S. finished in 41.78 seconds, good for a .07-second win over Britain, which struggled with two baton changes in the rain.

The 24-year-old from Dallas went so fast, it took a moment for the scoreboard to catch up.

The initial results on the massive videoboard indicated Britain had hit the line first. Richardson knew better. When the mistake was fixed — with a "one" next to the U.S.'s time of 41.78 — Richardson's long journey to the top of the podium was finally over.

Sha'Carri Richardson helped the U.S. women's 4x100m relay team get to the top of the podium Friday. NBC 5's Laura Harris caught up with the Dallas native and the rest of Team USA after their gold-medal run. 

“The moment that I would describe is realizing that when we won as USA ladies, it was a phenomenal feeling for all of us," Richardson said.

When the Americans headed to ring the victory bell in a corner of the stadium, Richardson went last and tugged at it four times while letting out a scream of joy that was a long time coming.

USA TODAY Sports
Sha'carri Richardson (USA) celebrates with Melissa Jefferson (USA), Twanisha Terry (USA) and Gabrielle Thomas (USA) after winning the women's 4x100m relay final during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Stade de France. Mandatory Credit: James Lang-USA TODAY Sports

It marked a sweet close to the Olympics for Richardson, who came into the Olympics as a favorite in Saturday's 100m but surprisingly fell to Julien Alfred of St. Lucia.

Richardson secured silver in Saturday's 100m and returned Friday to claim Team USA's third 4x100m relay gold in the last four Olympics.

Track & Field Aug 3

Sha'Carri Richardson takes silver in women's 100m at first Olympics

2024 Paris Olympics Aug 8

Watch: Sha'Carri Richardson saves US women's relay

Thomas added a second gold after winning the 200m race earlier in the week and Jefferson is bringing home relay gold and bronze in the 100m. It is Terry's only medal at the Paris Olympics.

Here are the athletes who are bringing home a medal to North Texas.
Copyright Associated Press

This article tagged under:

2024 Paris OlympicsDallasTrack & Field
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video TV Schedule Our Apps Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us