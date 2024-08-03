Sha'Carri Richardson fueling a ‘nail art renaissance'

Track and field star Sha'carri Richardson is known for her speed and style. The Dallas native's long, decorative nails are part of her signature look.

From florals to flames, neon to Nike, ombre to the Olympics, fans are glued to Richardson’s manicure of the moment.

Sha’Carri Richardson’s nails captured attention on the opening day of track action at a jam-packed Stade de Franc

“Even when I was looking I was like, 'Oh my gosh, I want those nails on my hands',” said Gianella Montoya, a nail technician in Dallas.

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

Montoya doesn’t just do nails.

She creates some of the most elaborate, eye-catching designs in Dallas.

“It’s not just nails, it’s an art. It's a whole masterpiece versus just being oh, just a manicure,” explained Montoya.



Montoya says the popularity of the style she creates has exploded in recent years.

Her designs can cost hundreds of dollars and take hours to complete, a commitment that may explain why Richardson wears press-on nails.

“I feel like she just loves to switch up her nails a lot,” said Kinaya Haug, a nail technician based in Eugene, Oregon.

Haug has designed several sets of press-ons for Richardson, most recently during Olympic trials.

“I had always looked up to her, her creativity is on ten. I feel like she's like a modern-day Flo Jo,” said Haug.

Richardson has said the late Florence Joyner gave her the confidence to flaunt her nails.

She also discussed careers with Cardi B while getting their nails done recently.

But Richardson says her biggest beauty influence came from her grandmother, aunt and late mom in Richardson’s hometown of Dallas, where techs say she’s helping inspire a nail art renaissance.

“Everywhere I go they're like, 'Can I take a picture can I see your nails?' And I'm like, ‘Yes look!’” said Montoya, flashing her full set in front of her face.