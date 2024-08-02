Dallas' own Sha'Carri Richardson will compete in Paris on Friday.

While we know the hometown hopeful likes to run, she also likes to eat. You may have seen the video posted to social media recently where Sha'Carri shouts out her go-to foods when she's in Dallas.

For a burger, she says her go-to is Blackjack Pizza & Burgers located at 2536 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.

What makes the burgers so special?

Owner Terry Jones says patties are made from scratch -- without a scale -- then topped with lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, and onion on a grilled bun.

“Since she’s done that shout-out, I've seen a lot of people come through the door and they talk about it. They say, ‘Hey, did you see that shout-out she gave you?’ I said, ‘Yes I did.’” explained Jones.

For a snack after a workout, Sha'Carri says chicken tenders from Golden Chick are a favorite.

For pizza, she says she’ll take a slice from Big-T Plaza in Oak Cliff.

“If you know, you know Dallas!” said Sha’Carri in her hometown tour video.

And are you really from Dallas if you don't know about Fuel City tacos?

They’re Sha’Carri’s favorite, she says, when she's in the mood for them.

“That's the spot,” she said.

For as big of a fan as Sha’Carri is of Fuel City tacos, Fuel City CEO Joseph Bickham says he's an even bigger fan of her.

“And that when she's on the other side of the world she has fond memories of friends, family and Fuel City,” said Bickham.

The next time Sha’Carri's in town, Bickham says tacos are on him.

So, for the fastest woman in the world, the question isn't what to eat, it's what not to eat.

“It’s so many good places that's why every time I go home I have to control myself,” Sha’Carri said with a laugh.