Breaking will make its Olympic debut in Paris from Aug. 9-10 at the Urban Park, La Concorde. This is the newest sport competing for the gold at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

In the Dallas-Fort Worth area, an expanding group of breakdancers and breakdancing teams are supporting Team USA.

Stepping up to represent Team USA in the first-ever contest are Sunny “B-Girl Sunny” Choi, Logan “B-Girl Logistx Edra” Logan, Jeffrey “B-Boy Jeffro” Louis, and Victor “B-Boy Victor” Montalvo.

“I know a lot of those guys, and I've seen them live,” Jesus Navarro said.

In the early 1990s, Navarro became captivated by the unique art and culture of street dance in Mexico City. Today, he documents meetups and competitions on his YouTube channel, showcasing some of the most renowned breakers.

“I know they've been to bring a show,” Navarro said. “I’m just excited to see that.”

B-Boy Soniq Argueta, who has been breaking for 17 years, said he would be watching the competition.

“I'm looking forward to it. Gonna take some notes," Argueta said. “Whether if I'm upset, happy, mad, I can always come down to breaking because it’s like a getaway for me,” he continued.

Breaking has evolved since its beginning in the 1970s in New York. Stylized footwork, acrobatic poses, and head spins are some of the moves that characterize the style of dance.

“People in the Bronx were having a really bad time back in the day,” Navarro said. “They were trying to find an escape.”

“At first I thought (head spins) was about, like, speed and strength,” Argueta said. “But it’s really not. It’s about balance.”

Argueta says it takes years to perfect and create new moves that combine martial arts and gymnastics.

“Things don’t happen overnight,” Argueta said.

The B-boys and B-girls of North Texas are now more excited than ever that their sport and their culture will take center stage at the Olympics.

“It gives us another opportunity to compete and grow and train harder,” Argueta said.

The Olympic battles for breaking are set for Friday and Saturday.