HARRIS IN PARIS: What we are watching at the Paris Olympics on July 24

While the Opening Ceremony doesn’t officially start the Games until Friday, there are several Olympic events happening Wednesday, July 24.

The U.S. Men’s National Team will hit the pitch for the first time in soccer at the Olympics since 2008. They will face off against the host country of France at 2p CT.

The U.S. men’s rugby team will also be in action Wednesday, rounding out the first events for Team USA on day 1.

In the meantime, several North Texas athletes have landed in Paris.

Three-time Olympics gold medalist Vincent Hancock (Denton County resident) and his students, Conner Prince (Burleson-native) and Austen Smith (Keller-native) have all made it to Paris in hopes of winning gold in skeet shooting. The trio make up three of the four person skeet shooting team.

Hezly Rivera, the youngest member of Team USA, has been training with USA gymnastics since touching down in Paris. The 16-year-old trains at WOGA Plano.

Also in gymnastics, Plano’s Asher Hong has been in podium training with the team this week, getting ready for qualifiers.

Men’s and women’s gymnastics qualifiers start July 27.

Security remains tight around the Seine River ahead of the Opening Ceremony with miles of fencing blocking off the area.

The Paris Olympics will feature 39 sports and 329 events, which is slightly down from the 41 sports and 339 events in Tokyo three years ago. There is one new sport on the program (breaking), while baseball, softball and karate were removed.

