Coppell's Chiaka Ogbogu, USA volleyball fall in thrilling upset

It was a thriller in front of a packed house at South Paris Arena 1 on Monday.

The United States’ quest for back-to-back Olympic gold medals hit an early snag.

Team USA dropped the first two sets. then tried for a comeback tying the match two sets all and forcing a fifth set — but China proved to be too much.

Coppell’s Chiaka Ogbogu a middle blocker for Team USA finished with 16 kills and 17 blocks. (check out the highlights in the video above)

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

The comeback falls just short as the U.S. Women's Olympic Team drops its opening match to China 3-2 in pool play, 25-20, 25-19, 17-25, 20-25, 15-13.



Next up is Serbia on July 31. pic.twitter.com/kNtenb323T — USA Volleyball (@usavolleyball) July 29, 2024

China earns two points with the win, putting them in first place in the pool standings for now, with matches coming between Serbia and France.

The U.S. received one point in the match.

With the win, China now moves up in the FIVB World Rankings, taking the fifth spot as the Americans fall to sixth.

NBA superstar and Golden State Warrior Steph Curry was in the building to watch the match.

THANK YOU FOR STOPPING BY @StephenCurry30 🇺🇸!



One of the world’s most prolific basketball 🏀 players were at the USA 🇺🇸 🆚 🇨🇳 China match tonight that went to 5 intense sets. Hope to see you again and good luck in @paris2024 with Team USA 🇺🇸!



🏀 🤝 🏐 #volleyball #Paris2024 pic.twitter.com/0zjQsKuEes — Volleyball World (@volleyballworld) July 29, 2024

Team USA will face off against Serbia at 10 a.m. CT on Wednesday.