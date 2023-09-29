Texas 114 to be closed in Grapevine for hours due to vehicle fire

Westbound Texas 114 in Grapevine is closed between William D Tate Avenue and Texas 26/Ira E Woods Avenue due to a vehicle fire.

The Grapevine Fire Department said a big rig caught fire on westbound 114 near the 121/114 flyover. Firefighters arrived to find the tractor-trailer "fully involved" and immediately began working to put out the flames.

Grapevine Fire said the driver of the big rig was out of the tractor when they arrived and was being checked by paramedics.

TxDOT is using sand to control a small fuel and oil spill. Crews are expected to be at the scene for quite some time until the spills are cleaned and debris is removed.

At 5:45 p.m. Friday, Grapevine Police said they expected the road to be closed for 6-12 hours.

Westbound traffic is being diverted onto the service road at the William D. Tate exit. From there, drivers can continue on the service road and reenter 114 westbound past the incident.

Traffic is backed up to Texas 114-Texas 121 eastern split.