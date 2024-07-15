Mansfield

Trinity Metro kicks off rideshare program in Mansfield with free rides

Rides are free for the first two months and will cost $2 one way afterward

By NBCDFW Staff

Trinity Metro

Trinity Metro On-Demand is launching a rideshare pilot program with transit company Via in Mansfield.

The rideshare program begins June 15, with rides available between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m.

Streaming 24/7: Watch NBC 5 local news and weather for free wherever you are

Rides are free through Sept. 14, after which there will be a $2 fee for one-way trips or $4 for a day pass that includes transfers between TEXRail, Trinity Metro bus, and Trinity Metro On-Demand.

The city said key destinations in the Mansfield boundary include Historic Downtown Mansfield, Mansfield Town Center, TCC Southeast Campus, Mansfield High School, Legacy High School, Mansfield Senior Lifestyles, Elmer W. Oliver Nature Park, Walmart, and Kroger.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

Because it's a rideshare program, passengers will be matched with other riders in one vehicle headed in the same direction.

Rides must be booked through the Trinity Metro On-Demand app.

Trinity Metro On-Demand said they are also transitioning rideshare service in the Alliance area away from Lyft to Via.

Traffic

Covering traffic news that could affect your commute.

Dallas Jun 20

Fiery crash on US 75/Central Expressway sends at least one to the hospital

For details on Trinity Metro On-Demand, click here.

This article tagged under:

MansfieldFort WorthTransit
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Our Apps Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us