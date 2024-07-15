Trinity Metro kicks off rideshare program in Mansfield with free rides

Trinity Metro On-Demand is launching a rideshare pilot program with transit company Via in Mansfield.

The rideshare program begins June 15, with rides available between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m.

Rides are free through Sept. 14, after which there will be a $2 fee for one-way trips or $4 for a day pass that includes transfers between TEXRail, Trinity Metro bus, and Trinity Metro On-Demand.

The city said key destinations in the Mansfield boundary include Historic Downtown Mansfield, Mansfield Town Center, TCC Southeast Campus, Mansfield High School, Legacy High School, Mansfield Senior Lifestyles, Elmer W. Oliver Nature Park, Walmart, and Kroger.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

Because it's a rideshare program, passengers will be matched with other riders in one vehicle headed in the same direction.

Rides must be booked through the Trinity Metro On-Demand app.

Trinity Metro On-Demand said they are also transitioning rideshare service in the Alliance area away from Lyft to Via.

For details on Trinity Metro On-Demand, click here.