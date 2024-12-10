Northbound I-45 near I-20 interchange closed after deadly accident

Dallas police ask the public to avoid the area of Interstate 45 near the Interstate 20 interchange as officers investigate a deadly accident.

Dallas police say a person was struck and killed in the 10400 block of northbound Julius Schepps Freeway. Police were called at about 3:15 p.m.

Dallas police posted on social media that the roadway will be closed for several hours.

#TrafficAlert: I-45 northbound at I-20 will be closed for several hours as #DallasPD investigates a traffic accident. Find an alternate route if you are travelling towards downtown! pic.twitter.com/egTxzEOxy1 — Dallas Police Dept (@DallasPD) December 10, 2024

Anyone traveling toward Downtown Dallas is urged to find an alternate route.

