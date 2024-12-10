Dallas

Northbound I-45 near I-20 interchange closed after deadly accident

Police we called at about 3:15 p.m.

Texas Sky Ranger

Dallas police ask the public to avoid the area of Interstate 45 near the Interstate 20 interchange as officers investigate a deadly accident.

Dallas police say a person was struck and killed in the 10400 block of northbound Julius Schepps Freeway. Police were called at about 3:15 p.m.

>Streaming 24/7: Watch NBC 5 local news and weather for free wherever you are

Dallas police posted on social media that the roadway will be closed for several hours.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning. >Sign up for NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

Anyone traveling toward Downtown Dallas is urged to find an alternate route.

Check back and refresh this page for the latest update. As developments unfold, elements of this story may change.

This article tagged under:

Dallastraffic
Local Lone Star Politics Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today NBC 5 TV Schedule Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video TV Schedule Our Apps Contests Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us