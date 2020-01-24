I-20, I-35W Interchange Closures This Weekend, Seek Alternate Routes

The Texas Department of Transportation says drivers should prepare for delays and find alternates routes due to interchange closures at Interstate 20 and Interstate 35W this weekend.

The closures impact the eastbound I-20 interchange ramp to northbound I-35W and the westbound I-20 interchange ramps to north and southbound I-35W

The ramps will be closed from 6 a.m. Saturday to 6 a.m. Monday for bridge maintenance activities, weather permitting.

Drivers are encouraged to find alternate routes are advised.

TxDOT said in 2019 distracted driving crashes caused 400 deaths, so TxDOT is urging all drivers to put their phones down and keep their heads up while driving through this project.