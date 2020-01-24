Fort Worth

I-20, I-35W Interchange Closures This Weekend, Seek Alternate Routes

The ramps will be closed from 6 a.m. Saturday to 6 a.m. Monday

road-closed-sign

The Texas Department of Transportation says drivers should prepare for delays and find alternates routes due to interchange closures at Interstate 20 and Interstate 35W this weekend.

The closures impact the eastbound I-20 interchange ramp to northbound I-35W and the westbound I-20 interchange ramps to north and southbound I-35W

The ramps will be closed from 6 a.m. Saturday to 6 a.m. Monday for bridge maintenance activities, weather permitting.

Traffic

Covering traffic news that could affect your commute.

Grapevine 31 mins ago

Texas 121 Closing in Grapevine This Weekend for Bridge Demolition

Grapevine 5 hours ago

Bridge Demolition in Grapevine This Weekend

Drivers are encouraged to find alternate routes are advised.

TxDOT said in 2019 distracted driving crashes caused 400 deaths, so TxDOT is urging all drivers to put their phones down and keep their heads up while driving through this project.

This article tagged under:

Fort Worthtraffic
Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Excellent Educator Texas Connects Us Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment COZI TV About NBC 5 Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Project Innovation
Contact Us