Fiery Crash Closes US 75 in Richardson

Live video from Texas Sky Ranger is available in the player above. From time to time the video may drop out to black -- this is normal and the feed will return shortly.

A fiery crash closed part of U.S. 75 Wednesday morning in Richardson.

The crash was reported shortly after 10 a.m. in the northbound lanes of U.S. 75 between Renner Road and President George Bush Turnpike. Traffic was backed up to West Belt Line Road/Main Street.

A picture taken at the scene showed firefighters spraying water on a large, burning vehicle that had rolled onto its side.

Jessica Perry

Early details on the incident remain unclear. NBC 5 has calls to authorities for more information.

It's not yet clear whether any injuries have been reported.

There is no word yet on when the freeway will reopen to traffic.

Check back and refresh this page for the latest information. As details unfold, elements of this story may change.