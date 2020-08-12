Richardson

Fiery Crash Closes US 75 in Richardson

A fiery crash closed part of U.S. 75 Wednesday morning in Richardson.

The crash was reported shortly after 10 a.m. in the northbound lanes of U.S. 75 between Renner Road and President George Bush Turnpike. Traffic was backed up to West Belt Line Road/Main Street.

A picture taken at the scene showed firefighters spraying water on a large, burning vehicle that had rolled onto its side.

A vehicle flipped over and caught fire in the northbound lanes of US 75 in Richardson Wednesday morning.
Early details on the incident remain unclear. NBC 5 has calls to authorities for more information.

It's not yet clear whether any injuries have been reported.

There is no word yet on when the freeway will reopen to traffic.

Check back and refresh this page for the latest information. As details unfold, elements of this story may change.

