Big-rig catches fire after crashing into retaining wall along I-35E in Lewisville

The cleanup from a tractor-trailer crash and fire is slowing traffic in Lewisville Wednesday morning along Interstate 35E.

The truck was in the northbound lanes of I-35E when Lewisville Police said it crashed into the retaining wall near the Garden Ridge exit at about 7:30 a.m.

The truck, which police said was hauling home goods, caught fire when the gas tank ruptured.

Police said the truck was the only vehicle involved in the crash and that the driver was able to escape without injury.

The Garden Ridge exit is closed while debris is cleared from the ramp. Traffic is slow in the area with only the left lane getting by on the southbound side.

A hazmat crew was called to help clean the fuel spill. It's not clear how long the la

All northbound lanes of I-35E are not expected to reopen to traffic until sometime early Wednesday afternoon.