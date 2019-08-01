Poshmark Announces Data Breach - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Poshmark Announces Data Breach

An unauthorized third party acquired user data, according to the company

By Kendall Jarboe

Published 2 hours ago

    Generic photo from September 13, 2017, shows person at computer.

    The social commerce marketplace Poshmark announced a user data breach Thursday.

    The website used for buying and selling apparel items informed users of the security breach in a blog post. The company said that profile data from some of their users was obtained by an unauthorized third party.

    The jeopardized data does not include financial or physical address information, according to the company. Poshmark believes that passwords were not compromised, and the data breach was limited to the U.S.

    Internal data, such as email address and size preferences, may have been compromised, according to their FAQ page

    As a measure of precaution, users are encouraged to change their passwords.

