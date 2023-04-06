FIFA

World Cup Winner Argentina Tops FIFA Rankings, Ending Brazil's Run

The United States remained at No. 13 in the latest rankings

By The Associated Press

Hernan Cortez/Getty Images

World Cup winner Argentina topped the FIFA rankings on Thursday for the first time in six years.

Argentina’s two wins in friendlies last month ended the one-year run at the top for Brazil, which lost at Morocco 2-1 and fell to No. 3.

France, the World Cup beaten finalist, followed Argentina in rising one place, to No. 2. France won back-to-back European Championship qualifiers against No. 6 the Netherlands and Ireland.

Belgium stayed at No. 4, with England next after two wins including beating No. 8 Italy.

Europe completed the top 10 with No. 7 Croatia followed by Italy, Portugal and Spain.

Morocco, which has joined the Spanish and Portuguese in a 2030 World Cup bidding plan, stayed at No. 11 to lead African teams.

The United States was still No. 13, two ahead of regional rival Mexico. Canada, the other North American co-host of the 2026 World Cup, rose six to No. 47.

Japan at No. 20 was the best of the Asian teams, and 2022 World Cup host Qatar fell to No. 61.

