How to Watch Morocco Vs. Croatia in 2022 FIFA World Cup Group F Play

Morocco and Croatia are both on the hunt for their first World Cup title as they go head-to-head in the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Group F. Both teams have World Cup experience with six appearances apiece.

Morocco’s best World Cup finish came in 1986 when they came out on top in a group that consisted of England, Poland and Portugal. They last qualified in 1998 when they lost in the group stage. In 2018, Morocco didn’t win a match and finished with one draw and two losses. Morocco is a major dark horse candidate, especially in a group with Belgium, Canada and Croatia.

Croatia’s best World Cup finish came in 2018 when the team made an unprecedented run to the World Cup Finals but fell to France 4-2.

With the World Cup just days away, will Croatia reach the final again? Or Will Morocco advance to the Round of 16 for the first time since 1986? Here’s everything to know about the Group F match between Morocco and Croatia:

When is Morocco vs. Croatia in the 2022 FIFA World Cup?

Morocco and Croatia will face off in Group F on Wednesday, Nov. 23.

What time is Morocco vs. Croatia in the 2022 FIFA World Cup?

The match will kick off at 5 a.m. ET (1 p.m. local time) at Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, Qatar.

How to watch Morocco vs. Croatia in the 2022 FIFA World Cup

The game will be broadcast on FOX Sports 1 in English and Telemundo in Spanish.

How to stream Morocco vs. Croatia in the 2022 FIFA World Cup

The game can be streamed online on FOXSports.com, the Fox Sports app or Peacock in Spanish.

Morocco vs. Croatia - Group F | 5 a.m. ET | Copa Mundial de la FIFA 2022 en Español on Peacock

Who are the players to watch in Morocco vs. Croatia?

Croatia’s team features a squad filled with experience and solid talent, led by one of the world’s best players: Luka Modric. The multi-talented Real Madrid midfielder possesses ball control and the experience that places him in a group of high-level talent. In 2018, he snagged The Best FIFA Men's Player award, which highlighted his individual greatness.

Beside Modric is Ivan Perisic, who at the last World Cup was pivotal in several matches. The winger who moved from Inter Milan to Tottenham during the summer looks to be equally important in Qatar.

Alongside the 37-year-old Modric and 33-year-old Perisic are other seasoned players such as Marcelo Brozovic, Mario Pasalic and Mateo Kovacic, who will look to play vital supporting roles for the team.

For Morocco, the team includes five players from top clubs in Europe: Chelsea forward Hakim Ziyech, Paris Saint-Germain right-back Achraf Hakimi, Bayern Munich’s Noussair Mazraoui, Sevilla goalkeeper Yassine Bounou and France-born Marseille striker Amine Harit. With the exception of Mazraoui, the remaining players played in the 2018 Russia World Cup.